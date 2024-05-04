Angry Protesters Storm EFCC HQ, Demand Matawalle’s Probe

Some aggrieved protesters on Friday, stormed the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja.

It was gathered that the demonstrators were spotted in there numbers, calling the anti-graft agency to reopen the investigations of a former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle.

The protesters under the auspices of APC Loyalists Forum, led by Nasiru Ismaila Doka, urged the EFCC to investigate all petitions against the former governor, including the alleged contract diversion up to the tune of N70 billion during his tenure as governor of the state.

The commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, who received the protest letter on behalf of the chairman, Ola Olukayode, assured the group that the agency is determined to pursuing every corruption case to a logical conclusion.

In a protest letter it submitted to the EFCC, the protesters said that: “We the Voice of the Voiceless call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to investigate the former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle for the alleged misappropriation of public funds.

“This call comes amid growing concerns about corruption in Nigeria and the need for accountability in public offices.

“During his tenure, there were allegations of mismanagement of public funds and resources.”

READ MORE: Go After Criminal Elements Calling For Coup — Matawalle Directs DIA

“Recall that on the 18th May 2023, the EFCC, through its director, Media and Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah, said that Matawalle is being investigated by the EFCC, over allegations of monumental corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70 billion.

“According to the EFCC, the money which was sourced as a loan from an old generation bank purportedly for the execution of projects across the local government areas of the state, was allegedly diverted by the Governor through proxies and contractors who received payment for contracts that were not executed.

“The commission’s investigations revealed that more than 100 companies received payments from the funds, with no evidence of service rendered to the state.

“According to the EFCC, the money which was sourced as a loan from an old generation bank purportedly for the execution of projects across the local government areas of the state, was allegedly diverted by the Governor through proxies and contractors who received payment for contracts that were not executed.

“The commission’s investigations revealed that more than 100 companies received payments from the funds, with no evidence of service rendered to the state.

“Some of the contractors who had been invited and quizzed by the commission made startling revelations on how they were allegedly compelled by the governor to return the funds received from the state coffers back to him through his aides after converting the same to United States Dollars.”