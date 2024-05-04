“Announce Your Genre In Peace” – Yemi Alade Berates Colleagues Downplaying Afrobeats

Yemi Alade, a Nigerian musician, has chastised her peers who dismissed the Afrobeats genre.

She stated that it is not improper for artists to criticise Afrobeats, particularly if they believe it does not define their art.

However, she noted it is hypocritical for them to dismiss the genre, given that it has helped every Nigerian musician thrive.

On her Twitter handle, the ‘Johnny’ crooner wrote: “I don’t see anything wrong in informing your listeners of the genre of music an artist makes especially when you feel it doesn’t define your art.

“Just Announce your Genre in peace. Downplaying the role Afrobeats has played in every artist’s development is hypocrisy.”

Alade’s social media rant is coming after numerous Nigerian singers, including Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, denounced the Afrobeats genre.

They all claimed to have left the genre since all African artists, regardless of musical style, were boxed under Afrobeats.

