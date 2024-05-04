Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos State have apprehended 40 suspected criminals in Yaba area of the State.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), who raided the hoodlums hideouts.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the arrest on Friday.

In a post via X, the Command disclosed that the operatives arrested the suspects at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The raid, it said, followed numerous complaints of the suspects ambushing residents to rob them of their valuable possessions.

“RRS on Tuesday night arrested 40 suspected criminals at different black spots within Yaba.

“The 40 suspects were arrested when the operatives of RRS, working with members of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, swooped on the areas.

READ ALSO: FCT Police Arrest Two Women For Allegedly Trafficking Five Children From Sokoto

“The raid was sequel to complaints from members of the public about the activities of criminals who waylay passersby and rob them of their belongings.”

The RRS Commander, Olayinka Egbeyemi, following the approval of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, had directed the operatives to commence discreet surveillance of the area before the arrest, the post disclosed

Nine, out of the 40 suspects, were however released after thorough screening at RRS Headquarters in Alausa.

“Nine were released to their family members after a thorough screening of all the suspects.

“Egbeyemi has ordered that the 31 suspects be charged to court in line with the directives of the commissioner of police, ” the Command disclosed.