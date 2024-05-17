The new terminal of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, in Apapa, Lagos has been gutted by fire.

The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, led this out in a statement made to the public on Friday afternoon.

She said the fire started around 1 pm on Friday, which resulted from a spillage of petroleum products within the perimeter of the tank farm.

Adeseye noted that the service is currently attending to the fire outbreak at the new NNPC Terminal, formerly OVH, Kayode Street, Marine Beach, Apapa.

The statement reads: “Around 1 pm on Friday, the fire resulted from spillage of petroleum products within the perimeter of the tank farm as concerted efforts with various emergency responders within the oil and gas industry to contain the situation.

“The public is hereby assured that the emergency operation is under control from escalating further.”

Also confirming the incident, in a contrary report, the NNPCL spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, said that the fire was not from the company’s depot but from HOGL.

He said: “It is not at the NNPC, but at HOGL. The fire is at a pipeline at HOGL. The fire has since been extinguished. It’s at the Honeywell depot but it has now been extinguished. Not NNPC.”