Kwara Police Detain Doctor, Nurses Over Missing Placenta, Umbilical Cord

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested five health workers over alleged disappearance of umbilical cord and placenta of a newly born baby.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the incident happened at the Cottage hospital in Iloffa, Oke-Ero local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspects, who are currently being detained in Ilorin after interrogation on Thursday includes, one Dr Ajibola, nurses Rukayat Adeloye, Aishat Awolusi, Peace Alabi and Toyin Adewunmi, a ward attendant.

According to a source, who spoke with Daily Trust, said that it took efforts from elders of Odo-Owa community to prevent the restive youths from torching the hospital over the incident.

Speaking on the issue on Friday, the mother of the baby, said that she raised the alarm after the doctor and nurses who delivered the baby failed to produce the placenta and umbilical cord.

She said: “Some of their staff started telling me they’re sorry that there was a mistake. The attendant said she had thrown the placenta inside a pit but they could not find it suggesting a dog might have eaten it.

“That was When I flared up with some members of my church who were also present that it’s not possible that they just have to present the placenta”.

Mrs Williams’ father, Mr Rufus Sanya, said he suspected foul play.

READ MORE: Kwara Police Arrest One Over Murder Of Offa Poly Student

“How could an umbilical cord and a placenta of a new baby be missing when we all know the implication?

“I urge the police to do a thorough investigation and unravel the mystery behind this disappearance.That is only when justice would be said to have been served and we would be at peace with ourselves.”