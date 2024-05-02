Market Set Ablaze As Police Nab 50 Hoodlums During Clash In Ile-Epo, Destroy Shanties



The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has informed of the successful return to normalcy of Ile-Epo community in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State following clashes between youths and hoodlums.

According to reports, the fight started in the market situated in the area on Wednesday night and continued till Thursday morning.

Some shops were set on fire, some goods were destroyed in the process as the hoodlums clashed in the Ile-Epo area.

In the latest development on Thursday afternoon, the police, led by Divisional Police Officer of Oke-Odo, noted they that responded to reports of the unrest.

Over 50 suspects linked to the clashes were apprehended, and the shanties they occupied were demolished, effectively dislodging them from their illicit activities.

“Over fifty suspects have so far been arrested while the shanties they occupied have been destroyed, effectively dislodging them,” the statement signed by the Lagos Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, read.

However, during the operation to dismantle the shanties, law enforcement officers stumbled upon a hidden drug den that had been operating in plain sight.

The discovery shed light on the extent of criminal activities in the area and raised concerns about the prevalence of drug-related issues.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has directed the prompt prosecution of the arrested hoodlums and has equally warned that the Command would decisively deal with anyone found breaching the peace, in accordance with the law,” the statement added.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations, Area Commander Alagbado and other Divisional Police Officers under the Area Command are currently on ground to forestall further breakdown of law and order.