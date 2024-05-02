FCT Police Arrest Two Women For Allegedly Trafficking Five Children From Sokoto

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have arrested two female suspects, identified as Kulu Dogonyaro and Elizabeth Ojah for child trafficking.

According to FCT Police Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, disclosed that the suspects were attempting to evade arrest by security officers, in Sokoto.

Adeh said: “The operatives of the FCT police command, on April 27, 2024, at about 8:00 p.m., arrested two female suspects, Kulu Dogonyaro and Elizabeth Ojah, in connection with the trafficking of five children.

“The suspects who attempted to escape arrest from Sokoto police operatives were intercepted and arrested by FCT police operatives at Kagini junction, Abuja, while suspiciously conveying five (5) children into the Federal Capital Territory.

“The FCT police command, in the spirit of oneness, have now handed the suspects and victims over to the Sokoto state police command for further investigation and onward prosecution.”