Ogun Police Nab Actor For Alleged Abduction, Defilement Of 14-Year-Old Girl

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old actor, identified as Praise for an alleged abduction and defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

The suspect was arrested in Mowe area of Obafemi Owode Local government area of the state, on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, in a statement while addresing newsmen.

The statement partly read: “The Divisional Police Officer of Mowe Division has arrested one actor, Praise, a 30 year old “m” for alleged defilement of a 14-year-old “f”.

“The arrest came following a report on the 1st of May at about 1405 hours from the grandparents of the teenager that their granddaughter got missing since the 27th of April 2024.

“The grandparents of the abducted teenager also alleged the suspect of having unlawful carnal knowledge of their granddaughter, who, under careful observation, was discovered to have been bleeding profusely.

“Medical forms have been issued for examination and treatment in a government hospital for more credible evidence.

“However, the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for “discreet investigation.”

“No child in Ogun State should be subjected to such inhumane treatment, sexual assault, and sexual abuse.”