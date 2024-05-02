Hardship: Look At The Big Picture – VP, Shettima Begs Nigerians

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that the economic reforms of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration will soon yield results.

The VP led this out at the second edition of the Chronicle Roundtable, hosted by the 21st Century Chronicle at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel, on Thursday.

Shettima stated that the reforms were necessary steps, especially the removal of fuel subsidy which he described as the big elephant in the room.

He said: “Soon, Nigeria’s economy will experience significant growth once we’ve overcome these sacrifices.

“Positive changes will soon be evident across all economic indicators, inflation, per capita income, GDP numbers, poverty reduction, food security, and all aspects close to the hearts of our people.

“There is no doubt that there’s a time to plant and a time to reap. In between those times, we appeal for patience and seek collective sacrifice from all, especially from us. We wish there were a way to treat this ailment without surgery.

“We understood why our predecessor made the decision to remove it and refused to budget for it in their final fiscal year.”

“The year before we took office, Nigeria’s debt service-to-revenue ratio had grown to 111.8%. The anticipated debt crisis may sound like fancy economic jargon to the man on the street, but you and I are in a better position to understand how such miscalculations have played out in other countries. It’s an economic death sentence.”