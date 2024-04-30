Tinubu’ll End Reign Of Economic Saboteurs — Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working to end the reign of economic saboteurs hindering the progress of the nation.

Shettima said this at the meeting of African Heads of State and Government on the 21st Replenishment of the International Development Association held in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, revealed this in a statement he signed on Monday titled ‘Our youths will transition Nigeria into digital economy powerhouse – President Tinubu.’

While representing Tinubu at the meeting, Shettima said Nigeria’s aspirations had transcended merely birthing unicorns to becoming a global hub for outsourcing talent within the digital and creative economy.

His words: “Since assuming office, President Tinubu has remained steadfast in fulfilling his promise to end the reign of economic saboteurs who have long exploited and hindered the progress of our nation.

“I am pleased to report that our economy has escaped the phase of sabotage,” the VP noted.

Reading the President’s address titled, ‘The Path to Recovery: Nigeria’s Journey Beyond Sabotage,’ Shettima also reiterated Nigeria’s plans to build a vast digital market capable of absorbing cutting-edge innovations and technologies.

“Being a young country with a median age of about 18, our interventions in the digital economy have been so extensive that we are no longer boasting of having the most unicorns, but preparing to serve as a global hub for outsourcing talents,” he said.