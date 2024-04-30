I Couldn’t Take Any Risk For Shaibu To Succeed Me — Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has said that he could not risk backing Philip Shaibu to succeed him as the leader of the state.

Recall that Shaibu, a former deputy governor of the state, started having crisis with his principal, due to his governorship ambition.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that he was later impeached by the Edo State House of Assembly for allegedly leaking government information.

However, Obaseki, on Monday, while responding to some interview questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today’s show, said that the political permutations in the South-South state did not favour Shaibu to take over him.

He said: “For me, I did not understand where the ambition was coming from because it was clear that the odds were not in his favour in terms of succeeding me and I made it very clear.

“So, I could not take any risk on his ambition because I have to protect the Edo people. So, I could not take that risk on Edo people.”