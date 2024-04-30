Your Career Was Resurrected But Died Again – Davido Drags Wizkid For Making Mockery Of His Leaked Video

Renowned Nigerian musician David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, has taken aim at his colleague Wizkid for disparaging him on social media by posting a video of a man claiming to be the DMW CEO pleading for a woman’s attention.

In a tweet posted on Monday night, Wizkid criticised several artists, writing, “U know what..no point. delusional n*ggas. pray for y’all.”

Davido caught the sub, saying; “We’re not delusional. You’re sick man.”

The Starboy boss then cited his tweet with the viral video, which did not sit well with Davido.

Davido in response wrote: “That’s what I thought. Nothing to say!

“Exactly why I stopped wasting my clout and jeopardizing my millions of usd of endorsements on someone whose career was resurrected a few years ago just to die again. Next!”

