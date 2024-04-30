I Have No Hand In Shuaibu’s Impeachment — Ighodalo

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has denied having a hand in the impeachment of the former deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu.

Recall that Shaibu was impeached by the state House of Assembly on April 8, 2024, over allegations of perjury and leaking of government secrets.

Trouble started when Obaseki opposed Shaibu’s governorship ambition and instead threw its weight behind Ighodalo.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Monday by his media team, the Edo PDP’s governorship candidate described Shaibu’s claim as spurious, adding that he would have ignored it but decided to set the record straight.

He said noted that Shaibu should not blame him for his impeachment.

The statement reads: “While we would not usually respond to every passing comment, it has become imperative to address the recent spurious allegations by former deputy governor, Phillip Shaibu.

“It is necessary for the record, to state in no uncertain terms, that Asue Ighodalo has had no role or involvement in any form whatsoever in the very public process leading to Shaibu’s impeachment and subsequent removal from office by the Edo State House of Assembly.

READ MORE: Obaseki, Shaibu’s Dispute Not My Business — New Edo Deputy Gov.

“These claims are completely without merit, and Ighodalo categorically denies any such involvement. These allegations are a clear attempt to unjustly tarnish his reputation and divert attention from the actual issues at hand.”