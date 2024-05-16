“Nobody Has Monopoly For Violence, You’ll Pay If You Hurt Anyone” – Gov Fubara Warns

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has issued warning to some politicians, reportedly sponsoring violence in the state.

The Governor vowed that anyone who harms another in the name of politics would pay for the crime.

Fubara made this known during the flag-off of the construction of Elele-Omoku Road in the oil rich state, on Thursday.

He urged local government chairmen in his state to conduct themselves and remain peaceful till the end of their tenure.

The Governor said: “When we left Aleso the other day, some people went there and attacked our people. There is no need for it. Nobody has the monopoly of violence. I should even be the one who should come and shout that I will do this, I will do that, but I don’t need to do that because both sides belong to me.

“So, I am advising those people who call themselves local government chairmen, you have a few days in office, please conduct yourselves. Politic will come, politics will go, we will still live our lives.

“Let anyone not deceive you, if you deliberately hurt anybody in the cause of expressing your useless support, nobody will forgive you, you will pay for it. So, I’m begging everyone, please conduct yourselves.”