I Was Impeached Over My Governorship Ambition – Phillip Shaibu

Ousted deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said that his impeachment by the state House of Assembly was inspired due to his governorship ambition.

Recall that the state lawmakers, impeached Shaibu, following the adoption of the report of the seven-man investigative panel set up by the state Chief Judge to probe allegations of misconduct against him.

It was gathered that the former deputy governor was probed over alleged perjury and leaking of government secrets by a panel headed by Justice S.A. Omonua (retd.) which ended its sitting on Friday after Shaibu failed to appear.

Reacting to his impeachment, Shaibu disclosed in a video via his X account, on Monday, adding that his impeachment did not follow due process.

He said: “My good people of Edo State, I thank you all for standing by me in these troubling circumstances as the deputy governor of Edo State.

“It is with a heavy heart, yet a resolute spirit, that I come before you to address the recent events that are unfolding in our dear state. I denounce in the strongest term the illegal impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly over baseless charges.”

“It is a dangerous descend into dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of our democracy. Let it be clear that this impeachment was hatched because of my ambition to contest the Edo State 2024 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. An ambition that is a legal right to all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is a sad reality that in our political landscape, ambition is met with resistance. Those in power seek to silence opposition through illegitimate means. I have devoted my life to serving the good people of Edo state with integrity and honesty.

“I have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of our citizens. I have upheld the values of democracy and justice and yet in return, I am faced with baseless accusations and a blatant disregard for due process and the rule of law.

“The allegations brought against me are nothing more than a smokescreen to conceal the true motive behind this impeachment. It’s a flagrant abuse of power and a betrayal of the trust the people of Edo have placed in their elected officials.”