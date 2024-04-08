‘Attack On Democracy’ — Shaibu Rejects Impeachment As Obaseki Swears In New Deputy

Embattled former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Monday, rejected his impeachment.

Shaibu who described the proceedings as a threat to democracy published a video via X shortly after the State House of Assembly panel voted to sack him from office for leaking state government’s secrets.

“My good people of Edo State, I thank you all for standing by me in these troubling circumstances as the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

“It is with a heavy heart, yet a resolute spirit, that I come before you to address the recent events that are unfolding in our dear state.

“I denounce, in strongest terms, the illegal impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly over trumped-up charges.

“It is a dangerous descent into dictatorship,” Shaibu said in the video.

“This is not just an attack on me as an individual but on the democracy that we hold dear.

“It is a dangerous descend into dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of our democracy. Let it be clear that this impeachment was hatched because of my ambition to contest the Edo State 2024 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. An ambition that is a legal right to all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is a sad reality that in our political landscape, ambition is met with resistance. Those in power seek to silence opposition through illegitimate means. I have devoted my life to serving the good people of Edo state with integrity and honesty. I have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of our citizens. I have upheld the values of democracy and justice and yet in return, I am faced with baseless accusations and a blatant disregard for due process and the rule of law.

“The allegations brought against me are nothing more than a smokescreen to conceal the true motive behind this impeachment. It’s a flagrant abuse of power and a betrayal of the trust the people of Edo have placed in their elected officials.

“We refuse to stay inactive while our democratic institutions manipulate and exploit for personal gain. We will fight this injustice with every atom of strength in our veins for the sake of the people of Edo State and the future of democracy. I call upon all well-meaning citizens of Edo and indeed all Nigerians who believe in the principle of democracy and justice to stand with us in this moment of crisis.

“We cannot allow tyranny operation to take root in our society, we must resist the forces that seek to undermine our freedom and trample upon our rights.”

He however appealed to the judiciary to ensure justice prevails, saying, “To the members of the Edo State House of Assembly who have chosen to forsake their oath of office and partake in this charade, I say this, history will judge harshly for your betrayal of the people who elected you to represent their interests. But know this, you do not have the power to silence the voice of justice and truth.

“I call upon the judiciary and all relevant authorities to intervene and uphold the principles of justice and fairness. Let the truth prevail over lies. Let the rule of law triumph over lawlessness. I am confident that the legal system will vindicate me and expose the sham that has been orchestrated against me.”

Immediately after his sack, Governor Godwin Obaseki appointed Omobayo Godwin, as his new Deputy.

Omobayo, an engineer who hails from Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the State was born on July 19, 1986.

The 38-year-old holds a B.Eng degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and an MSc in Public Administration from the University of Benin.

He is a registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria.

Before his new appointment, he served as a Senior Maintenance Engineer at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited, with operations in the South-South area, providing top-notch services and growing the business in the region.

The engineeer has since been sworn in by the Edo State Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

In his speech, Omobayo said he would support Governor Godwin Obaseki to finish strong in his second term.

Omobayo contested as the Labour Party candidate for Federal House of Representatives seat in Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency during the 2023 elections.