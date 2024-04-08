Omobayo Inaugurated As Edo Deputy Gov

The newly appointed Deputy Governor of Edo State, Marvellous Omobayo, has been sworn in on Monday by the state’s Chief Judge, Daniel Okungbowa.

This is coming barely some hours after the impeachment of Philip Shaibu by the state House of Assembly.

Shaibu was sacked following many months of crisis with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He was accused of perjury and allegedly exposing government secret.

However, in his inaugural speech, Omobayo thanked his boss, Governor Obaseki, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He said: “The oath of office l have just taken is my legal acceptance speech. It defines the legal limits that l can or cannot exceed while in office. Beyond this legal ceremony, it is imperative that l publicly express my profound gratitude to our respected Executive Governor, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, and the leadership of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

“After all the very painful and thought-provoking distractions of the past few months, our governor is determined to finish his second term very strong. From his dialogue with me, it is clear that he is very determined to bequeath a legacy of peace, unity, progress and visible development to Edo State.

“A legacy that the next PDP regime will find exciting to proudly build upon and maintain the leadership position Edo has achieved over time in the comity of states in Nigeria.”