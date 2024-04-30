FG Acting IMF, World Bank Script — Femi Falana Reacts To Electricity Tariff Hike



Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, on Monday, accused the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, of playing out a script written by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank regarding the hike in Nigeria’s electricity tariff.

He accused the two international finance agencies of being responsible for the decisions of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to remove all subsidies including fuel subsidy and electricity subsidy.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria who made this mind known during a Channels Television interview, argued that the move has put such services beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians and, in turn, making life difficult for them.

Recall that Adelabu on Monday, warned that there would be a total blackout in the country in the next three months if the proposed electricity tariff hike is not implemented.

Adelabu had said, “The entire sector will be grounded if we don’t increase the tariff. With what we have now in the next three months, the entire country will be in darkness if we don’t increase tariffs.

“The increment will catapult us to the next level. We are also Nigerians, we are also feeling the impact.”

Reacting, Falana, accused the Nigerian government of bowing to the demands of the IMF and World Bank.

He also accused the Western nations, particularly the United States of America, of playing double standards.

“The Honourable Minister of Power is acting the script of the IMF and the World Bank.

“Those two agencies insisted and they continue to insist that the government of Nigeria must remove all subsidies. Fuel subsidy, electricity subsidy and what have you; all social services must be commercialised and priced beyond the reach of the majority of Nigerians.

“So, the government cannot afford to protect the interest of Nigerians where you are implementing the neoliberal policies of the Bretton Wood institutions,” Falana said.