Tinubu Has Used, Dumped Yahaya Bello, El-Rufai Who Supported Him In 2023 – Showunmi

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, has posited that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has betrayed some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who supported him during the 2023 polls.

In a statement issued on Monday, Showunmi, a former PDP governorship aspirant in Ogun State, alleged that the President is behind the travails of Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is accusing Bello, immediate-past governor of Kogi, of money laundering and corruption to the tune of N80.2 billion.

Showunmi is however suggesting that Tinubu uses his influence to prevent the prosecution of Bello because he supported him during the election.

According to him, former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, would not have been rejected as ministerial nominee by the Senate if Tinubu had intervened in the screening process.

Recall that El-Rufai wasn’t cleared by the Senate following his nomination by Tinubu for a ministerial position.

His words: “The Yorubas already carry misconceptions about betrayal, that we don’t keep our end of the bargain. That we use and dump people. That we are cunning around the power play.

“It seems President Bola Tinubu is unmindful of this and the consequences of the same.

READ ALSO: ‘They Both Breached The Law’ — Oshiomhole Reacts To Ododo Allegedly Helping Yahaya Bello To Escape EFCC Arrest

“Nasir El-Rufai, say what you will about him, he supported Asiwaju fully during the primaries and the general elections.

“How has he been treated? Same El-Rufai now has a security report that humiliated him during a Senate clearance made up of a majority of Tinubu men!

“What would the world call that but betrayal?

“Now, Yahaya Adoza Bello who practically fought like a madman to give Asiwaju good numbers in Kogi not to talk of how he funded and ran the youth campaign with vigour and energy to the extent that I was so jealous compared to the disorganized charade of my PDP.

“Same Yahaya Bello who superintend over the membership registration of APC that to date I cannot but remember comparing the bliss and pageantry to the joke that my PDP ran under the Edo emperor.

“Pray is that the same GYB that is embarrassed to the level we are all witnessing? If this is not a betrayal, I would like someone to tell me what can be a betrayal more than this.

“Without fanning the embers of discord must everyone who worked hard with you to get the seat become minimized by those around you, who are using the agencies under your control?

“Do you plan to contest a second term or do you think your work will be done in one term of just 4 years?

“Shall tomorrow not come? Where are the men of yesterday?”

Kaduna State Assembly is currently probing all finances, loans and contract projects awarded under the El-Rufai administration.

The the incumbent Governor, Uba Sani, had lamented that El-Rufai left him a huge debt profile.