Ondo Guber: Ayedatiwa Receives APC’s Certificate Of Return



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has presented the certificate of return for the Ondo State governorship election to Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa, as the winner of the April 20 primaries.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, presented the certificate at a ceremony in the National Secretariat of the Party in Abuja on Monday.

Ganduje however expressed optimism that the APC would record a landslide victory during the November 16 election.

Speaking, Ayedatiwa appreciated aspirants who contested the April 20, primaries for being good sportsmen and women.

Ayedatiwa also thanked President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shetima the party’s leadership, members of its National Working Committee (NWC) and the state’s stakeholders for their commitment to keep the party united.

He commended their efforts and the way they had decided over the party’s affairs even before the State governorship primary.

“You did decided over a very transparent free and fair primary. I appreciate other aspirants for being a very good sports men and women,”he said.

He added that though there were complaints and petitions after the primary from some aspirants who contested the party’s ticket with him, they were all currently on the same page.

“We all looked at the issues and are today on the same page, we are all winners but one flag bearer.

“And I hereby accept the party’s flag as its flag bearer in the forthcoming Ondo State Nov. 16 governorship election,” he said and assured an inclusive government if returned as the state’s next Governor,” Aiyedatiwa said

He added that he would not forget the level of support he got from the Party’s members and the state’s entire community during his tour ahead of the primary.

Speaking on opposition parties in the state, Ayedatiwa said the APC remained the party to beat in Ondo State.

“The APC is the preferred party in Ondo State and we have the support of not just our members, but members of the entire Ondo State community,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa hadscored 48,569 votes to beat his closest rival Mayowa Akinfolarin, who polled 15,343 votes at the primaries, while Olusola Oke came third with 14,865 votes.