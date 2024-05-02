Naira Abuse: Stay Out Of Their Wahala – Cubana Chief Priest Advises After Resolving Case With EFCC

Nigerian celebrity barman and businessman, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has narrated his ordeal with the Economic Financial Crime Commission EFCC.

The EFCC and the famed socialite have achieved an out-of-court settlement of an alleged naira misuse case filed against him.

The out-of-court settlement was made public when the proceeding resumed on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024.

It should be noted that on Wednesday, April 17, the Federal High Court in Lagos granted Cubana Chief Priest N10 million bail with two sureties in the same amount.

He was charged before Justice Kehinde Ogundare with three counts of naira misuse, spraying, and tampering with the nation’s currency at a social function, all in violation of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

The socialite was accused of spraying the naira on February 13, 2024, at the Eko Hotel, while dancing at a party function.

Sharing a video of himself on social media, the socialite noted how important it is to stay out of problems with EFCC, lamenting the kind of stress he has been through.

He wrote,

“Court day !!! Problem No Good Oh, @officialefcc 🦅 No Dey Joke Oh !!!! Better Stay Away From Their Wahala, I’m SUre You Will Not Love To Pass Through This Kinda Stress I’m Passing Through.”

Watch the video below: