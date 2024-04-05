One Feared Killed, Two Injured As Truck Driver Crashes Pedestrians In Anambra

A yet to be identified woman has reportedly died while two other persons sustained degrees of injuries as vehicle rammed into pedestrians along the Onitsha-Asaba bridgehead.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the accident occurred on Thursday due to alleged brake failure.

Confirming the horrible incident, the Staff Officer, Public Education of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra, C. A Iyiegbuniwe, led this out in a statement made available to the public, yesterday.

Iyiegbuniwe said: “The crash occurred today, April 4. 2024 at about 3:20hrs of the day along Onitsha-Asaba Bridgehead.

READ MORE: Hoodlums Attack, Set Police Station Ablaze In Anambra

“It involved an articulated white and green Mercedes Benz vehicle with registration number NKE25LG.

“The vehicle had a brake failure and rammed into people. Two persons were injured and one female was killed.

“On arrival at the scene, FRSC men took the two injured persons to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, while the dead were taken to Toronto Mortuary.”