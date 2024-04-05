The Nigerian Government has disclosed plans to begin the local production of international passports in the country.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior who made this known via X on Wednesday night, noted that he met with a local technology company that presented a proposal for localizing passport production.

“Today, I had a meeting with an indigenous technology company presenting a proposal on localizing our international passport production,” he wrote.

The production of international passports by Nigeria in other countries appears to be constituting a delay in the process of acquiring the document.

Recall that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) unveiled the fully automated passport application system on March 8, 2024.

With this, applicants, including Nigerians in the diaspora, are expected to enjoy a seamless experience registering for new passports and renewing expired ones.