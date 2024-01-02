Passport Application Automation To Begin Jan 8 — Tunji-Ojo

The Ministry of Interior has disclosed that automation of passport application process will commence from January 8, 2024.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior, made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja during an inspection of facilities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

According to him, Nigerians will be able to apply and complete their passport application process online without human contact.

“We are good to go live,” Tunji-Ojo said during the inspection alongside the Comptroller General (CG) of the Service, Wura-Ola Adepoju.

He noted that the automation of passport processing was in line the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are starting the training and on January 8, the solution will be live and direct for Nigerians to have a good feel, a sweet experience based on the Renewed Hope of Mr President.

“We have been able to reduce human contact in passport acquisition to the minimum,” the Minister said, adding that the new initiative will enhance the security architecture of the country as well as the comfort and convenience of Nigerians.

He furthered that the government wants to bring an end to the era of people bringing fake documents for passport application.

The Service, he said, now has document verification officers across all Local Government Areas in the country to scrutinise passport applications.