Father Cries Out Over Two Missing Children In Lagos

Some children, identified as Amirat Adeniji and Kadijat have reportedly gone missing in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State.

According to Amirat’s father, Rasheed Adeniji, who spoke with PUNCH on Monday, disclosed that the children went missing on New Year’s Eve at their residence at Mobil Road, Ajegunle-Apapa.

Mr. Rasheed added that the children were last seen by a yet-to-be-identified resident who said that they were going to buy biscuits but were not seen afterwards.

He said: “The children were playing in the passage. The person who saw them last said they were holding N50 notes that they wanted to go and buy biscuits and he told them to go back.

“My wife said she did not know who gave them money to buy biscuits. I don’t understand. We haven’t seen them since then. One of them is the child of my neighbour. She’s just going to two years old.

“I’m appealing to Nigerians who may know the children’s whereabouts to please come to our aid. They were (probably) kidnapped.”

“We have not seen them. We have been to several police stations.”