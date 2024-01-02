Politics Hindering Solution To Banditry – Chief of Defense Stagg

The Nigerian Military, on Monday, posited that politics is an obstacle to their efforts to tackle the security crisis in the country.

Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, made the disclosure during a chat on Channels Television, where he called for support from the public to meet their goal.

Speaking on the challenges the military faced in their fight against banditry, General Musa said they were of a political nature that required decision-making from the political class.

He stated that there was only so much the military could do without the support of the government of the day.

“The truth about it is that the challenges we are facing are political challenges and it is only when decisions are taken and directives have been given that we can take them.

READ ALSO: Two Die, Three Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

“The military can only do so much, only they go back and can’t get the support from the government, that is why it is important that we work together as a team.

“It is a political decision, not a military decision on what is to be done,” the CDS said.

He however bemoaned criticisms from various quarters over the military’s effect on ending the scourge of banditry.

“What we try to avoid is to make our troops feel unappreciated.

“They are doing so much and I can guarantee that we are achieving a lot.

“It is that one goal that the enemy has been able to get over us that people leverage on.

“It is quite unfortunate that people have died and it is painful for us as commanders,” he added.