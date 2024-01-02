Cuppy Reacts As Troll Ridicules Her For Not Having A Man Despite Fame

Billionaire heiress, Cuppy has replied an online user, who berated her for being the most followed woman on Twitter NG without having a partner.

The DJ posted the quadrennial Twitter NG data on the most followed individuals in Nigeria on her social media profile.

The data showed Cuppy to be the most followed Nigerian woman, with Tiwa Savage coming a close second.

While some folks congratulated her for this achievement, some threw jibes at her inability to keep a man.

One netizen, @Izy_BodyFitness said …

“Having 6.23 million followers and not having a man is crazy”.

The troll’s remark appears to have stood out among other comments for the billionaire heiress.

She reposted it on her Instagram page and bemaoned the lack of empathy on the Twitter space.

Cuppy laughed at the joke and noted that the platform isn’t for the emotionally weak.

Her words …

“Twitter is not for the faint hearted. LMAO.”

