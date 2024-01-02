Gov. Fubara Appoints Ex-Speaker, Ehie As Chief Of Staff

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has named Edison Ehie, the immediate-past Speaker of the State House of Assembly, as his new Chief of Staff.

The Fubara loyalist, takes over from Chidi Amadi, a kinsman of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Recall that there were concerns regarding the political manoeuvre made by Ehie, when he resigned on Sunday from his roles as Speaker and Member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Ahoada-East Constituency 2.

Information Nigeria reports that the recognition of Martins Amaewhule as Speaker of the House was part of the resolution that the parties to the peace conference, called by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, signed.