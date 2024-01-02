“I Don’t Show Off My Body Because Nigerians Don’t Deserve Me” – Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu, the baby mama of well-known artist Davido, has replied to a fan’s question on why she doesn’t show off her body like other celebrities.

On her social media profile, the single mother posted a question that she got from a follower.

The unknown fan asked to know why she doesn’t show off her body on social media like other ladies despite the fact that she has an attractive body.

In response to this, Sophia Momodu noted to the curious fan that the Nigerian social media space doesn’t deserve to see it.

The fan wrote:

“Why don’t you show off your body like the rest, you’ve got banging body you know”

Sophia Momodu wrote:

“1. I KNOW… BUT THAT’S FOR MY PERSONAL SNAP. AND IT’S ZERO NIGERIANS ON THERE

2. Y’all don’t deserve me.”

Read some reactions:

official_teewealth stated: “Whoever asked that question self no get sense … “

cashweather_morewealth said: “So Werey get private snap but u want davido prioritize you and marry u and who be the yall? Wey no deserve u ? U Dey feed us? Ehn aunty only fans”

tonia.gram_ said: “‘Y’all dont deserve me’??? Wetin bring that talk? We don’t deserve you as per, na you dey feed me abi wetin??”

machidalooks wrote: “Only fans is that you?”

Qjasingles_partner_connects said: “We deserve you my baby Sophie. Truly she hardly dress clad. She deserves her flowers on it”

See photo below: