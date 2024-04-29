“It’s My Money You Want, You’re Nothing Without Me” – Portable Resumes Dragging Wife, Bewaji

Habeeb Okikiola, a Nigerian artist also known as Portable, has resumed dragging his wife and mother of two of his children, Bewaji.

Recall the musician recently dragged his wife over her birthday caption, where she called herself “Queen of Herself”

On Sunday, Bewaji shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page in which she referred to herself as a Queen and lamented humanity’s lack of gratitude.

She urged her followers to do what makes them happy, noting how rapidly people forget the generosity shown to them.

Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram bewaji captioned,

“This life just do what pleases u, because they will only appreciate you only at that moment when they needed you after that they have forgotten, next thing you go hear if you no do am another person go do am, human forget kindness easily.

THE QUEEN”

Portable lambasted her in the comments area, claiming that she is nothing without his name.

He claimed that his wife is the reason people no longer respect him.

He pondered what else he would do for her, noting that she is constantly dissatisfied.

According to the controversial musician, his wife told him she was done having children, while he is getting other ladies pregnant, which is making her envious.

Portable observed how his wife always looks down on him despite him paying her bills; he advised her to leave if she is tired, as he informed her that women are lined up to be in her position.

He wrote,

“‘If they remove my name from your name you are nothing. You h*te me because another woman had a child for me. Were you not the one that said you have stopped childbearing? Everything I do for you, you are not grateful. It is my money you love. You always tell me everytime that you would leave but enjoyment did not allow you to. You are an ungrateful woman. Ask your mother if your father took care of her like I do. There are women begging me to come back. The moment you leave, you are not coming back to my house. Go if you want to go, I am not your slave”.

SEE POST: