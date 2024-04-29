Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall performer, has spoken openly about a highly personal aspect of his life, the anguish he faced as a result of his parents’ breakup.

In an honest Facebook live session, Shatta Wale discussed how his parents’ divorce affected him emotionally and mentally.

According to the musician, seeing his parents’ divorce at a young age left a lasting impression on him, generating tremendous anguish that he carried into adulthood.

He reminisced on the difficulties he encountered growing up in a broken home, emphasising the emotional upheaval and instability it caused in his life.

He emphasised how the lack of a stable familial environment impacted his sense of security and identity throughout his formative years.

Shatta Wale described how he struggled to cope with the emotional consequences of his parents’ split, frequently feeling disoriented and vulnerable as a result.

He admitted that the incident left him with significant emotional wounds that affected his relationships and personal well-being.

He recalled being labelled a rude son anytime he expressed concerns about his parents’ behaviour.

This, he stated, drove him to leave his home in pursuit of tranquilly, eventually leaving him homeless for a time.

“Growing up, I lived with my parents for a while but they did not help me. They made a mistake and broke up. They created a broken home; our home was broken and it affected me so much. Our broken home affected me. Anytime I talked or complained about this, they labeled me disrespectful. So, I left them. I left the house. I run from my parents.

“You know what my parents put me through? Because of them, I slept on the streets, I slept in front of stores. Those days, it was the prostitutes at Nkrumah Circle who were watching over me. I slept at filling stations at Circle including the one that got burnt. I slept on the streets of Adabraka and so on,”

Shatta Wale claimed that as a result, he developed a coping technique by separating himself from others.

He explained that, similar to his previous experience with his parents, he will not hesitate to disassociate himself from anyone who causes him difficulties.

“As a result, I started running from stress, running from people who would stress me. That’s where I learned how to cut people off because I don’t want stress. I cut people off without thinking twice. I am the chief cutter. I have learned that in life, it is important to cut off anyone who wants to bring negativity into your life,”