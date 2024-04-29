Tems Overjoyed As Justin Bieber Promotes ‘Love Me Jeje’

Temilade Openiyi, often known as Tems, has shared her excitement following a gesture from American music phenomenon Justin Bieber in response to her latest song.

Tems, who recently published her song ‘Love Me Jeje’, received a significant boost from Justin, who posted it with his 292 million Instagram followers.

Tems expressed her gratitude in the comments area, mentioning how impressed she was by Justin Bieber’s kindness.

“Honestly I’m in awe of your heart, God bless you,” she wrote in response.

Justin Bieber and Tems have collaborated several times.

They once appeared on a remix of Wizkid’s “Essence,” which earned great global popularity, similar to their initial collaboration.

Apart from their joint musical endeavours, Justin Bieber and Tems shared the stage during the Coachella music festival recently.