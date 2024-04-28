Natacha Anita Akide, often referred to as Tacha, a controversial reality TV star and media personality, has revealed that she is “getting tired of Nigerian boys.”

She claimed that Nigerian men treat women unfairly.

On her Big Friday Show on Cool FM in Lagos, the reality star-turned-OAP said that she is now looking for South African men.

She asked her guest on the show, Yvonne Godwin, who is dating fellow BBTitans reality star Juicy Jay from South Africa, how it is to date a South African.

Tacha: “How does it feel like dating a South African? I mean, for we, Nigerian girls that are already getting tired of Nigerian boys because we know what they do to us. What’s the treatment like dating a South African? I’m looking for South Africans now.”

Yvonne: “I don’t see the country with him [Juicy Jay] because he is just different. He makes it easy. The fact that he tries to learn Nigerian lingo. He also tries Nigerian delicacies.

“He is very open-minded. He makes it [dating] so easy. He is very caring. He takes his time. People don’t take their time to know me but he really took his time to know me. And he loves me so much, I know that.”