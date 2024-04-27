“I Hate Mohbad More In Death” – Naira Marley’s Associate

An associate of embattled singer, Naira Marley, Law Lee, has made another controversial statement about late Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Recall that Mohbad died at the age of 27, on September 12, 2023, with circumstances surrounding his death sparking controversies on social media.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Law Lee expressed his displeasure over the late singer.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Naira Marle’s associate’s statement is coming after Portable tackled Zinoleesky, on social media for acquiring a Ferrari despite not having a hit song.

According to him, the hatred for the deceased increases every day even after his death.

He explained that Mohbad’s alleged disparaging remarks about fellow artist Oniyide Azeez aka Zinoleesky led to a public confrontation towards him on social media by a controversial artist, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable.

Law Lee further stated that if Mohbad had not made negative remarks about Zinoleesky, Portable wouldn’t have made such a move.

He wrote: “Every day my hatred for Mohbad keeps increasing even after his death.

“If not for all those miscap about zino na why this @portablebaeby get mind dey sub am .. Fooooooooooool.”