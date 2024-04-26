DNA: Mohbad’s Father Verifies Posting Court Order On Wunmi’s Residence

Joseph Aloba, the late singer’s father, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, stated that he served a notice of the pending DNA test application on his son’s wife, Wunmi, using substituted means.

According to reports, the ruling was granted by the Chief Magistrate Court in Ikorodu last Monday.

Monisola Odumosu, a lawyer for the Aloba family, told Punch on Friday that the notice was posted at Wunmi’s last known residence earlier in the day.

Odumosu said, “The law required that an application to use other legal means to effect service on the respondent be adopted. So as a result of the order granted by the court in this regard, we have served the notice and it was posted at her last known address on Friday morning.”

“We expect her to be in court or his legal representation on May 14, 2024,” the lawyer added.