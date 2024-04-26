Odumeje Can Heal, His Inability To Speak Correct English Doesn’t Make Him Fake – Nkechi Blessing Declares

Nkechi Blessing, a Nigerian actress, has expressed her thoughts on Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, a controversial Onitsha-based pastor also known as Odumeje.

Odumeje has constantly been in the headlines for contentious reasons. Many identified the cleric’s “unorthodox practices” as what propelled him to fame.

Some detractors recently called into question his identity as “a man of God,” prompting him to respond strongly last month, dismissing claims that he employs fake powers.

In a recent Inside Scoop podcast, Blessing defended the clergyman, stating she is “101% convinced” that Odumeje is a “true man of God”.

The actress also asked people not to dismiss Odumeje just because he does not speak English correctly.

“I see a lot of people making caricatures of Odumeje saying he is a fake pastor. I see a lot of comment ‘our favourite fake pastor’,” she said.

“The first time I had an encounter with Odumeje, I was shocked to my bone marrow. The man will tell you everything about your life. He is not just telling you everything, he is giving you the solution.

“He is not telling you the normal things that are on the internet. Odumeje sabi. He is a true man of God. I am saying it here categorically. He can actually heal people.

“Because of the fact that he does not know how to communicate well in good English does not make him a fake pastor. He is an Igbo man. Speak with him in Igbo and he will flow with you. By the time you start coming to him with all those big grammar, it becomes a problem.

“So nobody should call my pastor a fake pastor again so that he will not release all his powers.”