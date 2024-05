Your Absence Deeply Felt – Rita Edochie Pays Tribute To Junior Pope On Posthumous Birthday

Rita Edochie, a Nollywood actress, is celebrating her late colleague Junior Pope Odonwodo‘s posthumous birthday.

It is no longer news that the adored actor died last month after drowning in the Anam River in Anambra State with Adanma Luke’s production crew members.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she mentioned that his birthday is on May 7th, but she can no longer spend it with him in the physical realm.

She remarked that her heart has been shattered once more, and she is trying to convince herself that he is not here anymore.

She queried how comfortable he feels spending over a month in a land he has never been before all alone without his wife, children, friends and loved ones.

Rita, on the other hand, stated that she finds comfort in knowing that he is watching over her and others from above, and she wished that his light would continue to shine brightly.

She wrote,

“HAPPY POSTHUMOUS BIRTHDAY MY GREAT SON JOHNPAUL OBUMNEME ODONWODO A.K.A JUNIOR POPE.

TODAY, THE 7TH DAY OF MAY IS SUPPOSED TO HAVE BEEN YOUR BIRTHDAY MY GREAT SON JUNIOR POPE AND MY HEART IS ONCE MORE FEELING SHATTERED AS I AM TRYING TO MAKE MYSELF BELIEVE THAT YOU ARE NOT HERE AGAIN. MY QUESTION IS, HOW COMFORTABLE DO YOU FEEL SPENDING OVER A MONTH IN A LAND YOU HAVE NEVER BEEN BEFORE ALL ALONE 😔 WITHOUT YOUR WIFE, CHILDREN, FRIENDS, LOVED ONES AND WELL WISHERS ?

OHHH DEATH WHERE IS THY STING ?

WELL, THOUGH YOU’RE NO LONGER HERE WITH US, BUT YOUR SPIRIT CONTINUES TO INSPIRE AND UPLIFT US EVERY DAY. AS WE REFLECT ON THE PRECIOUS MOMENTS WE SHARED, YOUR LAUGHTER ECHOES IN OUR HEARTS, AND YOUR KINDNESS RESONATES WITHIN OUR SOULS. YOUR ABSENCE IS DEEPLY FELT, YET YOUR PRESENCE REMAINS VIVID IN OUR MEMORIES.

ON THIS DAY, WE CELEBRATE NOT ONLY THE DAY YOU CAME INTO THIS WORLD BUT ALSO THE PROFOUND IMPACT YOU MADE DURING YOUR TIME WITH US. YOUR WARMTH, YOUR LOVE, AND YOUR UNWAVERING SPIRIT TOUCHED THE LIVES OF EVERYONE YOU ENCOUNTERED. YOU BROUGHT JOY TO OUR LIVES, AND YOUR LEGACY OF COMPASSION AND GENEROSITY LIVES ON.

THOUGH WE CANNOT CELEBRATE YOUR BIRTHDAY TOGETHER IN THE PHYSICAL REALM, WE TAKE SOLACE IN KNOWING THAT YOU ARE WATCHING OVER US FROM ABOVE. YOUR LIGHT CONTINUES TO SHINE BRIGHTLY, GUIDING US THROUGH LIFE’S JOURNEY. HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN, DEAR SON. YOU ARE DEEPLY MISSED, BUT YOUR LOVE WILL ALWAYS REMAIN ETCHED IN OUR HEARTS, COMFORTING US AND GIVING US STRENGTH.

I HOPE THAT YOU HAVE A GOOD TIME CELEBRATING YOUR BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN WITH GOD AND HIS ANGELS

I HOPE THAT YOUR CHEERFUL SOUL FEELS OUR LOVE AND GREAT WISHES ON THIS GREAT DAY OF YOURS THROUGH THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD.

WORDS FAIL ME AS I PEN DOWN THIS MESSAGE

AND I LACK THE STRENGTH TO KEEP WRITING FURTHER.

REST IN GOD’S BOSOM MY GREAT SON

TILL WE MEET TO PART NO MORE.

CAN THIS PAIN EVER GO AWAY?”.

SEE POST: