I’m Now Celebrity, I Need New Accommodation And Security – Dunamis ‘Famous’ Testifier, Vera Anyim

Vera Anyim, the Nigerian lawyer who was publicly humiliated by Pastor Enenche of Dunamis Church, has appealed to Nigerians for help.

In a video circulating online, the woman stated that she is now a superstar and, as such, need new housing and security.

Making a public appeal, she encouraged Nigerians to help her find a new home, stating that everyone knows she needs a better place and that her previous residence is no longer safe.

She said,

“I want to say to Nigeria, you know this thing that happened is a thing of joy, I never dreamed of it, it came this moment, I never dreamed of being a celebrity. It just came all of a sudden. I never prepared for it. I want to use this medium to urge us to assist me with accommodation because I am not buoyant now to rent a house, where I am staying now is risky, insecurity and it’s a very open place, and due to everybody has already known I am a celebrity.. when I left Abuja some people in my compound don’t know what was happening but I was there and so many of them have heard what was going on. And some have said they are waiting for me, my brother that stays with me told me that people gathered all waiting for me, the common man on the street might not understand this, you know they may think I have gone to Port Harcourt and they have given me much money, they have given me phone worth 1.8m, land, and so on. That is why I am voicing out asking for assistance to enable me to get a place I can stay so that my life can be safe. As I’m talking to you, I’m just hiding myself so that people will not come and misbehave at my side…So please if there is any way you can help me to get accommodation where I can be secured as a human being, intelligent people know what I am talking about. Things like this I don’t need to move or stay anyhow if you don’t mind you can assist me, nothing is too small”.

