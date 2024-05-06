My Worst Regret Was Bleaching My Skin – Toke Makinwa Declares

Toke Makinwa, a Nollywood actress, revealed that her biggest regret in life was bleaching her skin.

The on-air personality described it as the “dumbest” thing she has ever done.

However, she express gratitude for her good genes and money, which helped to alleviate the negative effects of skin bleaching.

The actress revealed this in a recent interactive session with fans on the X platform.

A fan with the username @doyinsoextra asked, “If you could go back in time, what would you do differently?”

Makinwa replied, “Nothing. Regret is so exhausting! Wait, maybe bleaching my skin. It was the dumbest thing ever and I’m just so thankful for good genes and money cos….”

