Edo Assembly Suspends Three Members Loyal To Shaibu Over Alleged Plot To Impeach Speaker

The Edo State House of Assembly has suspended three lawmakers over an alleged plot to impeach the speaker and other principal officers.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that one of the suspended lawmakers, identified as Donald Okogbe, representing Akoko-Edo II, is a loyalist of the impeached deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, and was the only lawmaker who did not sign the petition that led to Shaibu’s impeachment.

The two others are Addeh Emankhu Isibor, Esan North-East I, and Iyamu Bright, Orhionnwon II.

It was gathered that Blessing Agbebaku, speaker of the house, announced the suspension of the lawmakers during plenary on Monday.

The speaker alleged that the lawmakers are being used by some external forces to cause chaos, in a bid to change the leadership of the house.

After the announcement of their suspension, there was a rowdy session in the assembly as the suspended lawmakers questioned his “unilateral decision”.

According to PUNCH, the lawmakers was heard, saying: “Mr Speaker, you don’t have the right to unilaterally suspend any member of the house.

“You must call for votes. Allow members to vote on the matter.”

While reacting to his suspension on today, Okogbe said that due process was not followed and that their speaker’s decision would not stand.

He said: “The move for suspension is illegal because the rules of the house and the constitution of the country is such that every decision the house of assembly will take must be reached by way of resolution.

“Resolution to the effect that somebody must move a motion, it will be seconded by another person and on the basis of that a resolution will be reach but in this case, the Speaker just came in, sat on the red chair and pronounced that the three of us have been suspended, there was no motion, there was no seconder and because he did not follow the due process, there was no voting on the matter and there was uproar and the speaker hurriedly adjourned even though nobody again moved any motion for adjournment.”