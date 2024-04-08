Edo Assembly Impeaches Philip Shaibu As Deputy Governor

The Edo State House of Assembly, on Monday, reportedly sacked the embattled state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development came following the adoption of the report of the seven-man investigative panel set up by the state Chief Judge to probe allegations of misconduct against Shaibu.

The panel was headed by Justice S.A. Omonua (retd.), and it ended its sitting on Friday after Shaibu failed to appear before it.

He was probed on allegations of perjury and leaking of government’s secrets.

The panel had adjourned till Thursday for Shaibu to open his defence, and when he didn’t show up, he was given till Friday to come and defend the allegation against him, which he failed to do.

However, the state assembly, which is the petitioner in the case, had opened and closed its case, paving the way for Shaibu to defend the allegations levelled against him.

Shaibu’s counsel, Oladoyin Awoyale, attended the Wednesday (the opening day) sitting but excused himself in the middle of the hearing after the panel refused his prayer to suspend the proceedings pending the outcome of a suit filed in Abuja by Shaibu challenging the impeachment move against him.

Omonuwa upheld the opposition to the suspension prayer by the Assembly, represented by its Deputy Clerk, Joe Ohiafi.

After Awoyale excused himself, Ohiafi went on to state the Assembly’s case against Shaibu.

Shaibu and his boss, Godwin Obaseki have been having loggerhead for many months, as ago.

People believed that the Deputy Governor is facing the struggle due to what they described as ‘over ambitious attitude’ toward the next governorship election.

Shaibu, under the umbrella of Peoples Democratic Party, is contesting with Obaseki’s anointed candidate, Asue Ighodalo.