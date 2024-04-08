You Dey Sing Yoruba Proverb Music For Us – Burna Boy Subtly Shades Brymo

Damini Ogulu, nicknamed Burna Boy, a Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, has responded to his colleague Brymo’s recent boasts of being a greater artist than him.

In a recent interview, Brymo declared that Burna Boy does not meet his musical standards.

He claimed to be the “finest vocalist on the continent” and better lyricist than any African artist, including Burna Boy.

Burna Boy responded by stating that Brymo was attempting to gain influence under his name.

He claimed Brymo sings “Yoruba proverb music,” which Fuji legends K1 De Ultimate and Saheed Osupa do better than him.

READ MORE: Moses Was Not Raised By His Biological Father – Reno Omokri Gives Insight On DNA Debate

On his Instagram story, Burna Boy wrote: “At this point they do and say anything to get at the king.

“Werey dey sing Yoruba proverb music for us. When K1 and Saheed Osupa dem still dey carry us trabaye.”