Nigerian Actress, Adejumoke Aderonmu Passes On At 40

Adejumoke Aderonmu, a Nigerian actress most remembered for her appearance in Jenifa’s Diary, has died.

It was learnt that the 40-year-old actress died in the early hours of Saturday.

A family member of the actress announced Aderonmu’s death on social media.

Celebrity journalist, Seun Oloketuyi confirmed her death, however the circumstances surrounding her unexpected death remain unclear.

Taking to his Instagram account, He wrote,

“A family member of former star of hit series jenifa diary Jumoke Aderonmu has tweeted that the budding Actress is dead, Details are still sketchy. May she find peace with her maker.”

Aderounmu was well-known for her performance as Esther in Jenifa’s Diary.