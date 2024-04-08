Ayo Makun, often known as AY, a Nigerian comedian and actor, has confirmed that his marriage to Mabel Makun has ended.

In a lengthy message on his Instagram page, he advised the audience not to assume that being loud is strong and being quiet is weak.

He acknowledged that he has found himself doing things he is not proud of today, and it is terrible to see his 20-year friendship and marriage slip away from him.

However, it is another matter for the people involved to comprehend how to assign blame in an environment where most women are expected to constantly play the victim and win.

He admitted that neither he nor his wife are fully innocent, and that he enjoys the speed with which lies about him spread on blogs.

READ MORE: “Please Let Idris Go Home, But Leave Bobrisky In Detention” – Verydarkman Tells EFCC

He penned,

“Never assume that loud is strong and quiet is weak.

Many people believe that staying silent simply means that one is incapable of dealing with issues. Projecting a negative narrative against someone who is not struggling to defend himself doesn’t mean he is weak. Some of us are just logical enough to understand the difference between opinions, values, beliefs, and facts.

The personality and ability that I possess simply confirm that I have reached that stage in my life where I can not be entertaining the public with deep personal family issues. They just might be too much to handle concerning the individuals involved. Not even when I have a grown-up daughter who has access to social media. Her mental health needs to be protected from seeing things she can not be proud of online.

Yes! Without compromising my family, I have found myself doing some things that I am not proud of today. It is one thing to watch my friendship/ marriage of 20 years slip off my hands, but it’s another thing for the parties involved to understand how to appropriate the blame in a space that is designed for most women to always play the victims and win. I can tell you for free that no one is completely INNOCENT enough to cast stones.

Presently, I am loving the way that lies about me in all these blogs are traveling faster than the truth. But my painful truth will eventually beat away all the lies”.