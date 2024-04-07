“Please Let Idris Go Home, But Leave Bobrisky In Detention” – Verydarkman Tells EFCC

Verydarkman, a controversial critic, has continued to taunt embattled lifestyle influencer Bobrisky, who is being jailed for naira mutilation.

It should be noted that Bobrisky mocked the critic while he was jailed for cyberbullying last week.

Returning the energy, Verydarkman found satisfaction in laughing at the circumstances surrounding the transgender in the EFCC’s custody.

In a recent video on his Instagram page, VDM first presented a clip from an interview with Bobrisky’s counsel, who discussed the court’s decision to hold Bobrisky in EFCC custody until the adjournment date.

After opening a bottle of wine and taking a taste, he made a plea for Idris’s release, specifying that only Idris should be released while ‘Bobrisky’ should still be detained by the EFCC.

For clarification, Bobrisky’s real name is Idris, which he used before switching to the cross-dressing adventures.

“Now let’s be realistic, forget Wetin dey happen if you wanna be truthful idris is a first offender and the way court they treat this thing be like say dem get personal interest. Please free Idris but you see that Bobrisky make e dey there, leave Idris make he go house but you see that Bobrisky” he said in part.

