Reps. Speaker Appoints Eniola As His SSA On Social Events, Public Hearing

Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, has been appointed as the special adviser to the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s Speaker, Tanudeen Abbas, on social events and public hearings.

In a picture uploaded by The Nation on it’s X handle, the actress could be seen holding the appointment letter while posing for a picture.

On Friday, May 10, some Nigerians commended her on her hard work that resulted to the appointment, while others criticised the appointment’s title.

TaoFeek182 wrote: “A well-deserved appointment. Your doggedness and dedication to your political party before and after the elections can’t be overlooked. This is a reward for passion. Congratulations Eniola Badmus!”

“Wetin person wey need to advise wan advise another person Nigeria ehnnn 🤡,” #Mobolaji_Szn asks

A user of X, #Tinuola_baby wrote: “She really worked for it, congratulations Actress Eniola Badmus as the SA to Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.”

“What the hell is that Appointment to Eniola Badmus?” Another X user #DimejiofLagos_ wondered.

#_tobyblush wrote: “That has always been her aim and she has finally accomplished it. The selfish interest is too loud. Jokes on anyone that thinks she’s actually going to do anything.”

