Cynthia Morgan Subtly Shades Colleagues, Burna Boy, And Wizkid For Downplaying Afrobeats

Cynthia Morgan, a Nigerian former dancehall artist, has criticised her contemporaries Burna Boy and Wizkid for downplaying Afrobeats.

Taking to Instagram, she observed that 90 percent of musicians criticising Afrobeats were previously looking for affirmation and aspiring to be its Prince or King, which they have now leveraged it to rise to prominence and wish to speak negatively about the popular genre.

Cynthia remarked that unintentionally, Afrobeats is the heartbeat of such performers.

She wrote,

“90 percent of the artists claiming Afrobeats ain’t shit now was once struggling to be its Prince or King. Now that they think they’ve used her they now think they can dump her by talking down on her. Unknowing to them even their heartbeat is Afrobeats”.

“Don’t be scared. Genres go and come and switching wouldn’t be a problem when you honor every genre that once fed you”.