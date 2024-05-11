I Was Misinterpreted – Ladipoe Reacts To Wizkid Remarks To Don Jazzy Over His Tweet

Ladipoe, a Nigerian rapper, has responded to the uproar sparked by his recent tweet, which allegedly mocked Wizkid.

It should be noted that the Mavin Records signee appeared to mock Wizkid for stating that ‘hip hop is dead’.

Ladipoe, on his X handle, wrote, “Nigerian rappers that survived ‘hip hop is dead’ watching Afrobeat artistes go through their own.”

After a fan alerted Wizkid to the post, he reacted by saying, “Lol, never chatting with anyone signed to an influencer. Next.”

Wizkid’s subtle jab at Don Jazzy ignited uproar on social media, with various celebrities, including skit creators Mr Macaroni and Nasboi, and reality stars Doyin and Tacha, chastising him for “disrespecting” the Mavin boss.

In a recent interview with Cool FM in Lagos, Ladipoe stated the turmoil “amused” him.

He said that his tweet was completely misconstrued.

He said, “The whole thing was a joke. Hip-hop artists have been through this time when there was a faux narrative that hip-hop is dead. And now, you are getting the same whispers about Afrobeats. Once again, I think that they are just as ridiculous and false as at the time they were saying hip-hop is dead.

“So my tweet was like, ‘Okay, you guys [Afrobeats singers], we [rappers] went through our own [hard times]. Don’t worry, this too shall pass.’

“I was more like a joke like we went through ours, now you are going through yours. That was the joke. If there’s anybody it was aimed at, it is more aimed at the audience or anybody who believes these narratives. Who are you to say any genre is dead?

“That was the whole intention behind the joke. Any other interpretation of it is something I didn’t anticipate. I know what I was thinking when I tweeted it. I tweeted it. Went to bed. Woke up to chaos.

“To be honest, the first thing I felt when I saw all the reactions, I was amused.”

