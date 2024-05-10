Research Reveals 80% Of Gym Goers Are Career Prostitutes – Actress Lolo1

Nollywood actress and media personality Omotunde Adebowale David, often known as Lolo1, stated that according to recent research, 80% of gymgoers are professional sex workers.

She made her statement on the most recent episode of the ‘Say My Piece’ podcast.

“Stats say that 80% of the people that come to the gym now are career prostitutes,” Lolo said.

Her guest on the show, former Big Brother Naija housemate and fitness expert Kemen, criticised the data, claiming that people who created them were generalising their experiences.

He said, “Whoever is behind that stat is one of the career prostitutes that was just successful in trying to prostitute in the gym.

“We make commercial sex work look like it’s very easy. If commercial sex work was as easy or profitable as a lot of people think it is, an average girl would most likely… Who wants to suffer?

“Even as a man, if sleeping with girls was the easy thing to do… For anybody that has had their life and health changed in the gym, will never say this thing [that gymgoers are prostitutes].”

The fitness trainer claimed that he has never made sexual attempts on any of his clients during his career.

“In my 10 years of being a personal trainer, if you have been my client or know anyone that has been my client that I have had any sexual relationship with, drop your receipts [evidence],” he bragged.

