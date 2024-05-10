Tinubu Appoints Wike’s Ex-Chief Of Staff As Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority MD



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Chukwuemeka Woke as the Managing Director (MD) of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson, in a Thursday statement, said Tinubu urged Woke to discharge his duties with integrity and in conformity with the highest standards of transparency.

“Engr. Woke is a seasoned engineer and politician. He had served as Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State and was Chief of Staff, at Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years,” the statement reads.

The President further charged Woke to work to harness and develop the water resource potential of the area.

According to him, the new MD should ensure that the authority is a channel for holistic and integrated industrial, agricultural, and community development.

Woke served as the Chief of Staff to Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), when he was Rivers State Governor.

He was among the commissioners who resigned from the cabinet of Siminalayi Fubara, the incumbent Governor of Rivers on December 15, 2023.